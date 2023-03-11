Elderly man in Sarikei refuses to evacuate after landslide damaged house’s verandah

SIBU (March 11): An elderly homeowner at Sungai Garan in Sarikei had the shock of his life after part of his house’s verandah collapsed due to a landslide yesterday (March 10).

According to a statement from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a distress call of the incident at 1.30pm.

Bomba said the landslide could have been caused by the continuous rain over the past few days.

When arriving at the scene, the Bomba team advised the 70-year-old homeowner to evacuate the house, but he refused.

They then advised him to evacuate as soon as there are further landslides there in the future.