Fadillah urges community to sign up as volunteer firefighters

KUCHING (March 11): Members of the community are encouraged to become Bomba Sukarela (volunteer firefighters) or Bomba Komuniti (community firefighters).

In making this call, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof regarded such participation as a big help to the relevant authorities such as the police and Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in dealing with any emergency.

He added that members of Bomba Sukarela and Bomba Komuniti could be the first responders, provided that they must be equipped with the basic skills and knowledge in attending to such a situation.

“Such agencies take care of the well-being and safety of the people regardless of the situation.

“These unsung heroes must be recognised and appreciated.

“Therefore, I would like to call upon the public, especially those living in areas exposed to risks such as floods and landslides, to join the community firefighting team to help maintain safety in their respective neighbourhoods,” he said in his speech for the opening ceremony of the Petra Jaya Community Bomba Carnival 2023 at Petra Jaya Bomba station here today.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, also reminded everyone to be always vigilant amidst the current uncertain weather conditions.

“The weather has been very erratic lately – sometimes it’s very hot and sunny, and sometimes it rains heavily. And it (climate change) can cause high-risk areas to be affected by floods and landslides.

“So, it is important for the communities in the affected areas to be prepared for any eventuality, including evacuation, in times of emergency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bomba Sarawak director Datuk Khirudin Drahman stressed about the importance for members of the community to be equipped with the skills and knowledge in handling unforeseen circumstances so that there would be no panic.

“We should emulate the attitude of people in developed countries, where they have the skills to face emergency situations.

“For example, the people in Japan; they are able to act calmly and handle things effectively whenever an unexpected situation occurs.

“That is what we are trying to create in our community,” he added.

It is informed that the ongoing five-day carnival has recorded 875 people signing up for the community firefighting team since the event kicked off on Tuesday (March 7).