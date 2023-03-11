Fire destroys three high-powered boats in Bintulu

SIBU (March 11): Three high-powered boats in Kampung Sinong, Bintulu were damaged by a fire early today.

According to the Bintulu fire station, a distress call was received at 12.21am and a team of firefighters were sent to the scene located five kilometres from the station.

“The operations commander reported that upon arrival, firefighters used a flow of four foam barrels to extinguish the fire.

“The fire involved three 200 horsepower boats which were completely burnt (100 per cent),” said a spokesperson from the fire station.

No victims were involved in the incident.

The operation ended at 1.10am after the firefighters put out the fire and ensured the situation was safe.