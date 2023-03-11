Flash floods hit several areas in Kuching, Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (March 11): Several areas in Kuching and Kota Samarahan have been hit by flash floods due to continuous rain since Friday night.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement today that the hardest-hit areas were in Batu Kawa, particularly in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru which affected four houses.

“The water level started to rise around 6am today and started to recede at 9.50am. All four houses are cut off from the main road,” it said.

However, no evacuation notices were issued to the villagers from the four houses as the water level is slowly receding.

APM added they will continue to monitor areas affected by flash floods.

Meanwhile, various postings on social media indicate that parts of low-lying areas in Kota Samarahan and along Jalan Penrissen have also been affected by the flash floods.