Four families in Kpg Buntal evacuated due to flood

KUCHING (March 11): Four families in Kampung Buntal were evacuated from their homes by the Civil Defence Force (APM) after their houses were inundated by the flash flood around 5pm today.

APM in a statement said upon their arrival, the flood water was about one metre high and had entered the houses.

APM added that the water level had started rising since 8am this morning.

It was still drizzling during the evacuation process.

All the victims, comprising three men, two women, two elderly women and seven children were safely evacuated to the Dewan Sinaran Lumut evacuation centre.

APM also said that the main road leading to the houses was still passable to most vehicles.

It is believed that all the victims were seeking shelter at the houses of their relatives.

For those in distress from the flash flood, they are to call MERS at 999 or Kuching District Operations Centre at 082-252940 or 082-252941 to be evacuated.