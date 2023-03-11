Kg Merdang Lumut Kemas kindy relocates to new building

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 11): The Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergarten at Kampung Merdang Lumut has finally been relocated to the newly completed building.

The kindergarten had been operating out of Kampung Merdang Lumut community hall since 2001 without its own building.

The construction of the new building is one of the government’s efforts that shows commitment to provide better access to quality early childhood education especially for children in the rural areas.

Batang Sadong assemblywoman Rodiyah Sapiee said the construction actually began in 2018, but was temporarily halted during the Covid-19 pandemic, and was finally completed early 2023.

“Today, the Kota Samarahan Public Works Department (JKR) and Kemas Sarawak have officially handed over this building for this kindergarten to be fully operational,” she said during the opening ceremony at the new building, representing Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang here today.

The kindergarten was constructed at a cost of RM488,000 by JKR Samarahan to accommodate as many as 25 students per session in both morning and afternoon sessions, she added.

Good early education is the basis for the development of quality human capital to produce a generation of future leaders, she said.

“Early education in rural areas is becoming more challenging with the rapid development of today’s technology. Children need to master 4M (writing, reading, counting and the ability to express opinion) if they do not want to be left behind.

“Therefore, parents need to take full advantage of the early childhood education provided by Kemas. At a very low fee of RM5 to RM10 per year, Kemas is providing the most affordable education in comparison to those provided by the private sector,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kemas Sarawak director Khairuddin Md Nasir said the government through Kemas is continuing the Supplementary Food Assistance Program (PBMT) for children enrolled at its kindergartens and preschools.

“At RM3.25 per day at the kindergartens and RM4 at preschools; children aged two to four are provided with meals according to the menu during the school session.

“Apart from that, the government through Kemas has also provided an allocation of RM20 million in the form of Per Capita Grant (GPK) to purchase children’s activity books, teaching and learning materials while supporting minor repair works for the classroom,” he said.

Khairuddin said, there are 103 kindergartens (1,451 children) and four preschools (95 children) under Kemas in Samarahan; and 1,399 kindergartens (17,117 children) and 86 preschools (1,150 children) under Kemas throughout the state.