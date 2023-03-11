Killing Fields of Cambodia: Sokreaksa Himm shares how he forgave the unforgivable

KUCHING (March 11): The journey to forgiveness is often difficult, and for Sokreaksa Himm – who witnessed the cold-blooded massacre of his family by Khmer Rouge soldiers in the Killing Fields of Cambodia – it has been a very long and painful one.

Over 40 years later, Sokreaksa was able to share his unimaginable experience at a few churches in Sarawak including at Faith Methodist Church Kuching here Saturday morning.

“Please note that what I am sharing with you is not a formula or theory of forgiveness – it is simply my personal experience of learning how to forgive.

“It took me many years to learn to overcome my struggles. The process of healing was a very long and painful journey,” he told some 40 attendees at the session ‘A Morning with Sokreaksa Himm: From Killing Fields to Forgiveness’.

Sokreaksa, or Reaksa, was only 11 when the Khmer Rouge arrived at his home in the city of Siem Reap in 1975.

The soldiers told his family to pack three days’ worth of food supplies, and rounded them up for a ‘trip’ to the countryside.

Little did they know it was a journey of no return.

He shared that for two years, his family conformed to the new Khmer Rouge policies and survived working in the countryside.

However, it all changed one day in 1977 when his father was arrested. He, along with his sons including Reaksa, were all dragged to a mass grave where the execution began.

Reaksa was clubbed and shoved into the grave; his mother and sister were also not spared.

Miraculously, he survived the massacre that left 13 of his family members dead. He cried – three days and three nights – near the grave, where he vowed to seek revenge.

The Khmer Rouge regime was removed from power when Vietnamese soldiers invaded Cambodia in 1979. Reaksa was able to return to the city to live with his aunt. He suffered severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) but could not find solace as no one understood his condition.

He strove to complete his studies and eventually joined the police force with the hope of fulfilling his promise of revenge.

However, things did not go according to his plan and soon Reaksa escaped the country via Thailand, making his way through mine-filled jungles and spending some years in a refugee camp.

Through a series of events, Reaksa was able to migrate to Canada where he found faith in Christ.

It took him many years, but he was finally able to heal from the tragedy. Instead of seeking revenge, he chose to let go of the hatred and anger in him and forgave the killers of his parents and siblings.

For the past 20 years, Reaksa has been travelling around the world to share his story and testimony. This is his third trip of Kuching.

“I share my story hoping that people will learn from my experience, as a motivation for them to heal from their own hurt.

“I hope my story will impact their lives and they will be able to move on from there,” he said.

He is the author of three books, titled ‘The Tears of My Soul’. ‘After the Heavy Rain’, and ‘Shepherd of My Soul’. He lives in Canada with his wife Sophaly and two children.