Lundu plantation worker murdered after suspected disagreement, cops looking for suspect

KUCHING (March 11): A plantation worker has been murdered by a man near the main gate leading into an oil palm plantation in Lundu around 9pm Friday night.

Lundu police chief DSP Damatarius Lautin said the deceased has been identified as Alexander Bida, 25 from Kampung Senibong Sejirin, Lundu.

“Prior to the murder, the deceased approached the security guard and told him that he is meeting his younger sibling in front of the main gate,” said Damatarius in a statement today.

He added that the security guard saw Alexander waiting in the area for about ten minutes when a silver coloured Perodua Bezza car came.

According to the security guard, the car parked at the side of the road, some 100 metres from the guard house which was right beside the main gate.

The security guard then saw Alexander walking towards the car.

“Less than five minutes later, the security guard saw the deceased running towards him while being chased by a man,” he added.

Damatarius said as Alexander was approaching the main gate, he collapsed while the suspect turned around and ran back towards the car.

“Upon inspection, the deceased suffered a gash and bruises to his head which is believed to be caused by a blunt object,” said Damatarius.

He added that a police report has been received of the murder from the plantation’s supervisor at 10.10pm.

Early investigation showed that the murder was likely due to a disagreement between Alexander and the suspect.

The deceased’s body has been transferred to the Lundu Hospital for further action.

“We are investigating this case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and we are also on the lookout for the suspect,” said Damatarius.