Massive power theft uncovered in joint ops on housing area in Miri

KUCHING (March 11): A recent joint operation by the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) uncovered massive theft of electricity, said to power up a cryptocurrency mining operation at a double-storey quadra flat unit in Taman Ceria Permyjaya in Miri.

In a statement issued yesterday, SEB said while most power thefts that it had recorded were committed in landed residential and commercial premises, the Miri raid was the first discovery of such a property being used for cryptocurrency mining.

It added that a total of 41 cryptocurrency mining servers were uncovered on site during the operation. Using direct tapping cables, these servers were all directly connected to the incoming mains together with other electronic devices.

All servers, along with direct tapping cables and related equipment were seized from the unit, and a police report had been lodged, said SEB.

“All the involved parties would be further investigated.

“Those found guilty of stealing electricity would be charged under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which provides for penalties of up to RM100,000 and/or five years in jail.

“Sarawak Energy has incurred losses of approximately RM7,700 per month due to unbilled electricity consumption.

“Cryptocurrency mining consumes a large amount of electricity as the servers run non-stop and thus, they require a cooling system to prevent overheating.

“Non-standard installations commonly used in electricity theft for such energy-intensive activities can easily overload the system capacity; thus, increasing the risk of short circuits, damage of appliances, fires, and even loss of lives.

“Although Sarawak’s customers enjoy the lowest average tariffs in Malaysia, power thefts continue to occur as irresponsible individuals and business entities seek to make easy profits,” it said.

The SEB also assured all that it would continue to work with the ministry and the police in tracking down and detecting more electricity thieves, especially those operating cryptocurrency mining.

“Collaboration with agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department is also on-going to raise awareness of safe electricity usage to prevent fires.

“Members of the public are reminded against trusting service providers that claim to be able to reduce electricity usage or allow property owners to enjoy unlimited usage of electricity, through metre tampering.

“Our metre inspection teams are trained to detect various electricity theft methods such as tampered metres, fake electricity metre covers, underground direct tapping and smart metre indications. All these are a part of our efforts to curb power theft.

“All landlords must also be mindful in renting out their units; they must make sure that the electricity accounts would be registered under the names of the tenants. This is to avoid them (landlords) being associated with any power theft cases committed at the rented properties.”

SEB also called upon those with information of or suspicion over power theft to contact its customer care centre via 1-300-88-3111, or customercare@sarawakenergy.com.

The corporation assured all that all information received would be kept strictly confidential.