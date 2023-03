KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast continuous rain in several parts of Sarawak until tomorrow.

According to the alert warning statement issued today, continuous rain is expected to occur in Kuching, Serian and Samarahan.

An alert-level continuous rain warning is issued when there are signs that rain and thunderstorms are occurring or expected to occur for more than six hours in an area. — Bernama