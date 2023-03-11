Murut Cultural Centre to add more tourist attractions

TENOM (March 11): The government has approved RM2 million upgrading works for the Sabah Murut Cultural Centre to further optimise the district’s tourism attractions, especially its tourism products.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the upgrading works involved three main components – the construction of a Tree House, grave replica and House of Skulls.

“The project will add more tourist attractions at the Sabah Murut Cultural Centre and further represent the Murut community’s tradition and culture,” he said when launching the Kalimaran

Festival at the Sabah Murut Cultural Centre here on Saturday.

He said the State Government viewed the importance of various ethnic culture and arts-based celebrations such as the Kalimaran Festival.

“It will go a long way to assist in the promotion, preservation and uplifting of the culture and arts of the various ethnics in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji added the Kalimaran Festival has further potential to become a celebration to showcase the richness and uniqueness of the Murut community’s culture, arts and tradition to the whole

country and beyond.

“While Sabah is already well known as an eco-tourism destination, cultural tourism must also be given priority.

“The diversity and uniqueness of the tradition, as well as cultural arts of the 35 ethnic and 217 sub-ethnic groups in Sabah is a strength that can be capitalised on in our culture tourism,” he said.

To this end, the State Government has underlined seven priorities – digitalisation of the cultural arts or eCulture; integrated culture tourism; culture preservation; strengthening ethnic relations; research and documenting culture; cultural arts propagation; and culture intellectual property protection, he said.

These priorities were in line with the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya initiative under the purview of the Sabah Cultural Board which will allow cultural posterity.

Also present were Minister of Youth and Sports, Datuk Elron Angin Alfred, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and main organising chairman cum Kemabong assemblyman Datuk

Rubin Balang.