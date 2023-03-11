Nancy: Selection process of adoptive parents in Malaysia tightened

KOTA KINABALU (March 11): The selection process of adoptive parents is tightened to ensure that they are truly qualified and suitable, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

In this regard, she said a new guideline book was introduced as a reference to evaluate the eligible parties to be the guardians of the children.

“These guidelines were created to ensure the placement suitability of children under adoptive parents or people who are qualified and suitable (OYLS).

“Under these guidelines, the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) has introduced a screening system for the Personality Psychological Assessment (Tajma), which is a psychological measurement tool designed to provide scientific data about an individual’s thoughts, feelings and behavior,” she said when launching the new guideline book here today.

Nancy said through the assessment, the suitability of adoptive parents in the aspect of care and protection of children can be examined in more detail.

Nancy said state-level Child Placement Panel Committee for OYLS had also been created and chaired by the state Social Welfare directors to ensure the suitability of the placement taking into account various aspects.

Meanwhile, she said the ministry through JKM had handled a total of 6,781 cases involving abuse (physical, sexual, emotional abuse) and neglect, last year.

“To date, a total of 185 assistant community development officers (PPPM) have been appointed and gazetted in the first phase of 2021 and the appointment of 158 officers will continue in 2023,” she added. – Bernama