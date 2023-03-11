New orchid hybrid named after PM Anwar

IPOH (March 11): A new orchid hybrid has been named after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The orchid with a bright citrus shade was officially named Aranda PMX-Anwar in honour of the 10th prime minister by the National Landscape Department.

The colour is said to embody the prime minister’s exuberance, optimism and spirit.

The hybrid is the result of a crossbreed between the commercial orchid hybrid Aranda Tecnokraft and Aranda Sayan, which was carried out on December 11, 2010 and bore its first flower on March 5, 2013.

It has been registered with the International Registration Authority of Orchid Hybrids in the United Kingdom.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming presented the hybrid orchid to Anwar during the National Landscape Department Day at DR Seenivasagam Park here.

Earlier, Anwar in his speech said that he attended the programme by the Local Government Ministry to support its initiatives in developing the country’s landscape in line with the Malaysia Madani concept.

“We have enough tall and mega buildings in cities like Kuala Lumpur. What we need is balanced development.

“That is why we emphasise developing landscapes, parks, stalls and restaurants so that they can balance out the development that already exists,” he said. — Malay Mail