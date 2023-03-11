New school year brings worries to S’wakian parents over children’s school needs

KUCHING (March 11): With the new school year starting soon, parents with school-going children are facing the challenges of rising costs in most things, in addition to school necessities that have also increased in prices.

Administrative officer Patrina Alexious, 34, said parents with children who are starting the first year of school would likely be the ones to feel the pinch most, as everything has to be purchased from scratch.

The mother of a seven-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son said among the expenses for her children would be on uniforms, bags, stationery items and school workbooks.

“As my daughter is entering Primary 1 this year, I have to buy everything new for her. Some parents practise hand-me-downs from their older kids to their younger ones, but I can’t do that with my daughter and son. So I do feel the pinch more this year.

“They do share stationery items like pencils and paper, which I usually buy a lot at one time and they can last two to three years. Their school bags alone cost more than RM80 each. I had to buy a new one for my son because his old one is spoiled. He had used that since Primary One. Some people might say why don’t get the cheaper ones, but they don’t last long and it will also cost money to keep changing bags,” she opined.

Patrina said as food outside is getting expensive, she would make the effort to pack food from home for her children.

“For example, I’m thinking of making fried rice the night before and just warm it up the next morning. Just have to be careful not to put vegetables first because that cannot be kept overnight. Then for variety, maybe fry noodles and make sandwiches. My kids are not fussy eaters, so it’s good for me.

“Their father insists on giving them each RM2 pocket money, just in case, but it’s not going to be a daily amount. It depends on whether they use it up or not. We will let them enjoy buying their own food on one of the days like what we have done with our son in previous years. He is okay with eating home cooked food and sometimes buying from school canteen,” she said.

Factory supervisor Azhlan Wan Hafiz, 45, said his family has been feeling the pinch since the Covid-19 pandemic when he was laid off work as an IT technician, while his wife maintained her job as an office clerk at a retail store.

The father of three sons aged nine to 14 shared that during his period of unemployment, he did food delivery to supplement the household income and had only found his current job last August.

“The Movement Control Order (MCO) was a time when we really struggled, especially when our oldest just entered secondary school and the youngest just entered primary school. Everything had to go online, and we had to buy new gadgets for them to use for school.

“We raise our sons to be humble and not to be influenced by materialism, so the younger ones are fine with using their older brother’s things especially uniforms, lunch box and bag. The older ones are good at taking care of their things so when the youngest got them, the things are still in good condition. Because of that, we don’t have to buy new ones for them every year,” he said.

On food for his sons at school, Azhlan said that all this while his mother-in-law, who is a retired cook, has been preparing packed food for them daily.

“Her weekly menu is more or less fixed. It’s fried chicken, fried noodles, chicken rice, fried beehoon and kolo mee. The boys love her food and seldom buy from the canteen,” he said.

For the coming school year, Azhlan said the family is well-prepared to face any financial challenges but hopes there is more assistance provided by the government.

“I read in the news that the government may introduce the Rahmah initiative for school supplies next year. I think that will be very good for us, so I hope it will be realised.

“All these are expenses that we all cannot avoid, but some parents will be more hard hit than others. It’s part of our sacrifice for the children,” he said.

Purchasing executive Chen Siew Oi, 51, is one of the parents who will see the end of their yearly woes where school necessities are concerned as their children enter the last year of school. However, she does not see it that way.

“Everyone said I should be happy that my son is 17 and will be finishing school soon, but it’s really the end of one financial stress and the start of a new one!

“Next year I will have to worry about his tertiary education, which will probably cost more than his past 12 years’ education combined,” she said.

For Chen, who is a widow, the biggest expenses for her son this year would be the preparation for his SPM examinations.

“When my husband was still alive, we honestly didn’t feel the pinch so much. Maybe because we had dual income and the costs of things did not increase so drastically. Now I feel the financial strain not from my son’s school needs but more from our grocery prices, which have really gone up so much in these last two years.

“My son is doing fairly well in school, but he is quite poor in English. He needs to attend tuition classes, so that’s an additional expense. I have also spent extra on books for him to read more. This is not something I would be stingy about, as mastery of English is very important for his future. Hopefully if he can do well in his overall SPM, he might be able to get a scholarship. Even a partial scholarship will help reduce my burden,” she said.

The academic calendar for the 2023/2024 school session will run from March 20 to March 10, 2024.