‘No more extensions, expedite Lawas Hospital construction’, Awg Tengah to contractor

MIRI (March 11): The state government will not allow any extension for the completion date of the construction of the Lawas Hospital and will ensure it is completed by Dec 2024, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said previously, the government had given flexibility to the contractor during the Covid-19 pandemic and movement restrictions as well as an extended period for the hospital’s construction.

“The contractor must speed up the construction of the Lawas Hospital – it will not be delayed anymore but I am confident the contractor will be committed in ensuring the project is expedited,” he said during a visit to the project site on Thursday.

Accompanying him on the visit were Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo, Limbang Resident Yunus Tambi and political secretary to the Premier, Awangku Jinal Abedin Dato Pengiran Jawa

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, called on the Public Works Department (JKR) to monitor the project closely as well as the contractor and project consultant to work together to ensure the project is completed earlier.

“We have requested JKR to monitor the development of the hospital’s construction. The contractor will also come up with their action plan on how to ensure it can be completed early, as we have intended, so it can be operational as soon as possible.

“At least we do not have to wait until Dec 2024, as this project is very important. This has been the hope of the people of Lawas,” he said.

The construction of the Lawas Hospital started on June 30, 2020 and was initially expected to be complete by December this year before the deadline was extended to Dec 11, 2024.

The hospital will have 76 beds and various modern equipment for patients and staff.