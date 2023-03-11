Peladangnita Sarawak members encouraged to go digital

KUCHING (March 11): Women entrepreneurs under Peladangnita Sarawak can go far in promoting and selling their products via digitisation.

However, they must have knowledge in e-commerce to further move forward in the digital era, advised Peladangnita Sarawak chairman Umang Nangku Jabu.

“The development of e-commerce has attracted the attention of developing countries due to its potential to contribute towards sustainable development. Transaction costs can be reduced with e-commerce as it can be used to lower barriers to entry by eliminating certain costs related to having physical storefront,” she said.

She expressed this view when speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘Mind Transformation Workshop towards Entrepreneurial Digitisation’ for southern zone (covering Kuching to Kalaka) women entrepreneurs at a hotel here yesterday.

The three-day workshop from March 8 to 10 attracted 54 participants from 12 Area Farmers’ Organisations (PPKs) in the southern zone.

It is held to provide exposure, knowledge and skills to women to venture into the field of online business.

“This workshop is to assist our members on mind transformation and the other one is digitisation of our entrepreneurs. We need to prepare them to face the real business world out there, because to me, it is quite a scary world out there especially in the business sense,” she said.

Similar workshops will be held for PPKs in the central zone (covering Sarikei to Mukah) in May and the northern zone (covering Bintulu to Lawas) in July 2023.

Umang, who is also a Board member of the Sarawak State Farmers Organisation (PPNS), said e-commerce had significantly spurred urban and rural entrepreneurs.

“In particular, e-commerce development encouraged new business start-ups, while it helped to reduce the exit of incumbent business entities.

“Thus far, many of our Peladangnita women entrepreneurs are well-versed in digitalisation. Some are quite advanced and most are eager learners who support the digitalisation platforms.

“I came across many of them making use of Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms to market their products, and that includes transactions done via DuitNow, Sarawak Pay and others.

“Apart from online business, some of course still stick to using cash especially when internet in their areas is not available,” she said.

For the record, Peladangnita has 60,000 members throughout the state and about 10 to 20 per cent of them are active women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, she said more than 10 Peladangnita entrepreneurs have started to deliver their products to hypermarkets, supermarkets and shops throughout the state.

“Peladangnita entrepreneurs not only promote/sell food-based products, but their products also encompass blankets, bed sheets, pillows, food paste such as ‘pansuh’ paste and sambal, chocolates, craft work, exotic rice (Bali or Beras Bukit), accessories and others,” she added.

A group of Peladangnita members will be travelling to Singapore to visit the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office (Statos) on March 24 to 28, to join a roadshow and bring with them local products to be promoted in Singapore.

“They hope to bring with them Mee Kolo, Borco Borneo Chocolate, Kina Karar ‘Pansuh’ paste and many more.

“The quality of the products and the packaging must be at tip-top condition, so that they are attractive to consumers to buy,” she said.

Also present at the closing ceremony were PPNS Corporate Relations and Market Development manager Gloria Nanang.