Pesta Kaul Mukah 2023 kicks off with ‘Kaul Seraheng Kakan’ ritual

MUKAH (March 11): The Pesta Kaul Mukah 2023 at the Tapak Pesta Kaul Mukah, Pantai Kala Dana here kicked off today with the ‘ Kaul Seraheng Kakan’ ceremony.

The Kaul Seraheng Kakan symbolises the start of the Kaul festival, where a flotilla of boats parade through the river to the river delta.

Present at the symbolic ceremony today were Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine and Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi.

According to Hanifah, this year’s festival is livelier compared to previous years.

“This year, we are not bound by any standard operating procedures like in previous years due to Covid-19. There are more people participating in the event. In a way, it makes the event livelier,” she told reporters when met.

Hanifah also called on more youths to participate in the event and to understand their own cultures and traditions.

“Without the involvement of more youth, it is difficult for Pesta Kaul Mukah to continue in the future,” she said.

Many events will be held during the festival, with the pinnacle of the event being the launching ceremony on April 29.