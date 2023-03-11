PM Anwar: Malaysia Madani emphasises fair, balanced development for all groups

IPOH (March 11): The implementation of the Malaysia Madani concept must emphasise community balance in its development so that the drive for growth is felt by all groups, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the landmark of the development of a society should not only be in the forms of famous and tall buildings but also for the balance between the upper class and the people.

“Between the mahligai (castle-like houses) and the people’s houses, between the luxury restaurants and the people’s stalls which are beautiful and clean. There is also greenery and there are parks for the people,” he said.

He said this when officiating the National Landscape Day Celebration 2023 (HLN2023) which is held at Taman DR Seenivasagam, here today.

Also present were Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

The prime minister also said that the step should start from the local authority level of each state to ensure that all people and races are protected.

“In Kuala Lumpur, there are dozens of (development) projects like this, there are Twin Towers, KL Towers but the stalls are dilapidated like in the 50s.

“I don’t want Malaysia to be an example of only having the tallest building, the longest bridge, the biggest building, but in between… the people suffer the most,” he said.

Anwar also reminded all mayors and local council chairpersons across the country to re-examine their development plans so that the mission of balanced development can be achieved.

He also said that the government will ensure that the concept of development in the country is improved, with the rights and interests of the people always protected.

“There will be no one who (can) feel free to take away the rights of the people, and feel that (they) can get away with it. I will make sure this does not happen. Give the government the opportunity to clean the country from robbers and focus on the interests of the people,” he said. — Bernama