RM1.2 mln in RTP funds disbursed to 63 Dudong constituents

SIBU (March 11): Sixty-three Dudong constituents received Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) funds totalling RM1.2 million at Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch here yesterday.

Branch chairman Councillor Teo Boon Siew represented Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in presenting the cheques to the recipients from 48 longhouses and villages, 11 schools and four associations under the state constituency.

In a brief remark, Teo called upon the recipients to use the funds for the projects that they had applied for.

“For example, if you have applied for the fund to build a store (at the longhouse), make sure that the fund is utilised for that purpose, and not for other purposes such as repairing the ceiling and so on.

“Use it to implement what you had originally applied for,” he told the RTP fund recipients.

Teo also reminded the recipients to submit progressive reports on their projects, which should include photographs.

“For example, you are replacing the roof over your longhouse; take photographs of the roof before, during and after the completion of works.

“They (recipients) have to submit their progressive reports to our (PDP Dudong) office for monitoring purposes,” he said.

Among those present at the event were PDP Dudong treasurer Simon Wee, and secretary Councillor Amping Ranggau.