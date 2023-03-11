Selection process of adoptive parents tightened

KOTA KINABALU (March 11): The government has tightened the selection process of adoptive parents to ensure that they are truly qualified and suitable.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said a new guideline book was introduced as a reference to evaluate the eligible parties to be the guardians of the children.

“These guidelines were created to ensure the placement suitability of children under adoptive parents or people who are qualified and suitable (OYLS).

“Under these guidelines, the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) has introduced a screening system for the Personality Psychological Assessment (TAJMA), which is a psychological measurement tool designed to provide scientific data about an individual’s thoughts, feelings and behavior,” she said when launching the new guideline book here on Saturday.

Nancy said through the assessment, the suitability of adoptive parents in the aspect of care and protection of children can be examined in more detail.

Nancy said state-level Child Placement Panel Committee for OYLS had also been created and chaired by the state Social Welfare directors to ensure the suitability of the placement taking into account various aspects.

The minister also disclosed that Sabah has the third highest number of recorded child abuse cases in the country as of last year.

Of the 6,781 cases recorded by the Welfare Department, she said Sabah has 703. This includes physical, emotional, sexual abuse and abandonment cases.

“I am calling on all guardians, especially those involved in managing child abuse cases, to always be emphatetic and strong in facing such challenges.

“I also hope you find support among each other. But nevertheless, we are here to support you,” she said.