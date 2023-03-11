STIDC GM: Tg Manis development also helps to transform rural socio-economy

SIBU (March 11): The development of Tanjung Manis Economic Growth Area (T-MEGA) is inclusive because it is not only built for the large-scale industries but also because it brings about rural socio-economic transformation.

The general manager of Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), Datu Hashim Bojet, said this has played an important role as a planner, facilitator and implementer of government development policy, especially in Tanjung Manis since 1990.

He said STIDC’s involvement in the development of Tanjung Manis has witnessed the evolution of the Tanjung Manis area from a fishing village surrounded by mangrove swamp forests to a dynamic investment hub equipped with modern infrastructure facilities.

“STIDC has successfully implemented various projects, especially in the T-MEGA area in line with the government’s development agenda.

“The success of T-MEGA development depends on the enabling factors that we (STIDC) have and will do with the support of all parties,” he said at the launch of the ‘Sukan Rakyat’ in conjunction with the 33rd Tanjung Manis Day at the football field here today.

The event was officiated at by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh.

Adding on, Hashim said, T-MEGA has been developed since 1990, focusing on investment in industries such as timber, deep sea fishing, shipping, Palm Oil Cluster (POIC), petroleum and gas as well as agriculture and food processing industries.

In the last 15 years, he said, STIDC had been focusing on infrastructure development such as roads, bridges, water supply, electricity, telecommunications as well as logistics facilities such as ports, and pontoons, among others, and most recently, the Sarawak Government Administration Centre (Tanjung Manis District).

“The government’s investment at T-MEGA has reached RM3.4 billion while investment in industries in T-MEGA has now reached RM1.4 billion. About RM1.1 billion in new investment has the potential to be realised by 2030,” he said.

With the completion of basic infrastructure in the 12th Malaysia Plan, the development in T-MEGA will focus on new investments such as the Paloh Marine Engineering and Shipbuilding Park with an infrastructure cost of RM785 million.

He thus called on all parties here to continue working hard to realise the development agenda in the Tanjung Manis for the people’s prosperity.