Students receive aid from Tabung Baitulmal S’wak

KUCHING (March 11): A total of 50 students received the Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) Back to School aid while another 10 received medical and subsistence aid, yesterday.

The school supplies and cash aid was handed over by TBS general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie at the Ummah Distribution Centre (UDC) in Medan Hamidah at Jalan Bako here.

Abang Mohd Shibli said the Back to School programme is to assist students from low income families in preparing for the new school year.

“Statewide, we are distributing RM100 cash aid to 2,034 students so that is a large sum overall. We hope the assistance will encourage the students to do well in their studies,” he said when met by reporters after the handover ceremony.

Meanwhile, he said the distribution of food aid and basic necessities at UDCs are part of TBS’ year-round activities.

“We have UDCs located statewide, especially in divisions where we have our offices. So far, we have managed to help many from the low income group. Last year, we spent more than RM80 million.

“We also emphasise the importance of education as we see it as a way out of poverty,” he said.

Abang Mohd Shibli said there are currently 4,038 individuals registered under the Asnaf (poor) category.

“We are constantly updating our list as we have personnel throughout the state, and we want to be sure that the recipients are really poor and in need,” he said.