Uggah: Take up franchising to boost economic recovery, create jobs

KUCHING (March 11): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has called on local entrepreneurs to take up franchising as it can boost the country’s economic recovery as well as creating employment opportunities.

He said the franchise industry receives support from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living as well as the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) and Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas), all of whom offer various franchise development initiatives and programmes.

These include the Franchise Financing Scheme, Franchise Development Assistance Fund, Small Franchise Financing Scheme and Franchise Development, and Local Franchise Product Development Programme, he said.

“The ministry too has set a target for the (franchise) industry to grow between 20 per cent and 30 per cent this year,” he said at the opening of Smart Reader Kids Taman Desa Ilmu near here today.

Similarly, Uggah said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged more local entrepreneurs to exploit this fast-growing industry.

Sarawak currently only has 11 franchise companies covering categories like food and beverage, health, wellness, and services, he added.

According to the Malaysian Franchise Association, as of December last year, a total of 1,154 franchise brands had been registered with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

Brands from Malaysia are already established in 72 countries.

At the same time, Uggah praised Smart Reader Kids Taman Desa Ilmu franchisee Sylvia Thomas, describing her as a bold and gutsy Dayak woman venturing into the education franchise field which is full of challenges and expectations.

He also urged more Dayak entrepreneurs to follow in her footsteps.

Meanwhile, the deputy premier also stressed on the importance of early childhood education as the children of today are the leaders of tomorrow.

“It is the parents’ responsibility to provide them with the knowledge and tools necessary to grow up as noble, confident and productive citizens of the nation.

“Early childhood education is extremely important as a child’s first learning experience can deeply affect and influence their development,” he said.

Uggah said with the Smart Reader Kids franchise focusing on the English language in its teaching curriculum, the institution is crucial in supporting the state government’s plan to ensure that Sarawakians will be proficient English speakers.

“Therefore, the children need to be exposed to this universal language of knowledge at this most fundamental stage in their education,” he added.

Among those present at the launching were Smart Reader Worldwide Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Dato Sri Dr Richard Ong and executive directors Kevan Ong and Keefe Ong.