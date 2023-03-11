Western, European tourists drawn to Sabah’s diverse tourism

BERLIN (March 11): Sabah’s diverse tourism experiences continue to entice vacationers from Western and European countries.

Travel and tour agents from foreign countries told the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) of this at the ITB Berlin 2023 (Internationale Tourismus-Borse Berlin).

During the travel trade show, the Sabah Tourism team met with 33 travel agencies from countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia.

STB chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said most of the agents he met with assured that Sabah is still a promising holiday destination and that the STB’s new tagline, ‘Feel Sabah, North Borneo’ would help Sabah stand out as a unique and appealing attraction on Borneo island.

“They like how the new tagline highlights the experiential aspect of visiting Sabah. I believe that having people live the experience of traveling while they are at their destination is an effective call to action,” said Joniston.

He said STB is driven to implement good changes in its promotional strategy to ensure that visitors will not just see Sabah, North Borneo, but will experience it in a personal and meaningful way.

Joniston said this is useful for Sabah considering tourists visit different parts of Sabah for a unique travel perspective.

Sabah’s new tourism destination tagline was unveiled at the ITB Berlin on March 7 in the presence of Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, who was leading a 10-member delegation from the state.

Joniston also said Sabah’s diverse tourism offerings had remained a pulling force, especially for Western and European tourists who appreciate adventure and exploring off the usual track.

“Sabah is the ideal getaway for them since it has everything they enjoy — sea, sun, wildlife, and nature. These are the kinds of tourists we want to keep pursuing,” said Joniston.

In addition, he mentioned that most travel agencies have indicated Sabah is marketable since it connects to the rest of the world via Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, which are major transportation hubs in Southeast Asia.

Sabah industry players present at the ITB Berlin were Borneo Eco Tours; Borneo Nature Tours; Borneo Trails; Rustic Borneo; Sepilok Tropical Wildlife Adventure; and Tabin Wildlife Resort.