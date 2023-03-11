Youth and Sports Ministry to introduce safety Code on March 15, says Hannah Yeoh

PETALING JAYA (March 11): The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will introduce the Safe Sports Code this Wednesday (March 15) which includes the safety aspects when dealing with sexual harassment, bullying and violence.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh said the code, which was previously in the research phase, is now ready to be fully implemented by her ministry.

“The ministry will make a special announcement about the code.

“The issue of safe sports is not only for women but also for men, as apart from the issue of sexual harassment, it also involves bullying and violence,” she told reporters after completing the Women’s Day Celebration at the ministry level, here today.

The code, which includes a code of conduct, will be used to handle complaints about sexual harassment in the sports industry before being replaced by the Safe Sports Act in the future. — Bernama