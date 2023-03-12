53 community leaders in Simanggang receive certificate of appointments

SRI AMAN (March 12): A total of 53 community leaders under Simanggang constituency recently received their certificate of appointment which includes six new appointments and 44 reappointment for Tuai Rumah and Ketua Kampung.

The new appointments include Kapitan Kang Tai Hing for Kpg Pasir Panas jurisdiction; Ketua Kampung Suhaimi Johan for eastern zone of Kpg Muhibbah jurisdiction; Tuai Rumah Chembol Tagai for Kpg Tinting Kubal, Entebar Undop jurisdiction; Tuai Rumah Bair Kanchuh for Kpg Sebangkoi, Undop; Tuai Rumah Jacktola Beranchar for Kpg Sungai Labi, Batu Lintang, Undop jurisdiction; and Tuai Rumah Engkujat Ngayak for Kpg San Panchor jurisdiction.

Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis presented the certificates to the community leaders in a ceremony at Sri Aman District Office.

Harden, who is also Education, Innovation and Talent Development II deputy minister said the appointments and reappointments are with the consent of the ruling government, who recognises the role of community leaders in helping the government.

“I congratulate all of you for your appointments and reappointments. This task comes with huge responsibility because you (community leaders) are the link between people and the government.

“Those appointed are expected to fulfill their duties and responsibilities as a community leader. Lead systematically with a level of transparency so the community is well informed and aware of development planned for them by the government.

“You (community leaders) need to keep records of the village profile, hold meetings at least six times a year and send your meeting minutes to the District Office and a copy to the assemblyman’s community service centre,” said Harden.

Prior to that, Sri Aman acting District Officer Philomena Asin welcomed the new community leaders and congratulated those who were reappointed.

In her speech, Philomena reminded all Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) to practice integrity, and not appoint family members to the secretary and treasurer positions, to avoid any conflict.