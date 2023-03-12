Abim wants country’s education system to be shifted from exam-oriented to devt-oriented

KUCHING (March 12): The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) welcomes the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Circular (SPI) Number 5 of 2023 regarding the opening of schools and the first week of activities emphasising pure and moral values among students.

Abim vice-president Zairudin Hashim said this SPI is in line with the idea of a ‘Civilised Malaysia’, in addition to the MoE’s desire to raise ‘karamiah insaniah’ (human dignity).

“Abim insists that educational reform should start from the practice of emphasising moral values from the first day of school, and continue until the end of the school session,” he said in a statement today.

Given this, Zairudin said Abim appealed to teachers and the community to take the opportunity to shift from an examination-oriented to a development-oriented education system.

He said Abim also supports the emphasis on values and unity, given that the community has been plagued with endless political issues and a dearth of values outside the school fence.