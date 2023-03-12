Activist reiterates call to expedite tabling of Ombudsman Bill

KUCHING (March 12): Renowned social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has reiterated the call for the government to expedite the tabling of the Ombudsman Malaysia Bill, which should help enhance the level of integrity and governance in addressing public complaints.

He said the then-federal government had, in 2018, given the go-ahead for the setting up of Ombudsman Malaysia to replace the Public Complaints Bureau.

Adding on, he hailed the setting up of Ombudsman Malaysia as ‘a progressive move’.

“The time has come for the establishment of a Malaysian Ombudsman as it can serve to hear and investigate cases of maladministration.

“I hope that this could be part of the efforts to reduce bureaucratic red tapes and improve the administrative efficiency across all government departments and agencies,” he said in a statement today.

Lee opined that the setting up of the ombudsman system would be a step towards the right direction in addressing all public grievances against all departments and agencies.

In defining ‘ombudsman’, he said it derived from the Swedish word meaning ‘grievance person’ or ‘representative or agent of the people’.

“It is also referred to in the Oxford dictionary as the ‘people’s defender’, where he or she is appointed to safeguard the citizens against abuse or misuse of administrative power by the executive.

“The ombudsman is citizen’s friend and protector, entrusted to enquire personally into the alleged wrongs inflicted on the man-in-the-street by a range of public authorities.”

Lee said in the early 1970s, Malaysia had wanted to consider such a system and it had also studied the New Zealand ombudsman model with a view towards its implementation.

However, the plan was shelved and in its place, the Public Complaints Bureau was set up, he added.

“Almost all developed countries have their own ombudsman, and it is a timely move to address public grievances against any public authority in line with the new government’s emphasis on improving service delivery and fighting corruption in the interest of the public,” he stressed.