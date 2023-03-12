DAP MPs urged to bid for federal funding to upgrade facilities in Bandar Kuching, Stampin

KUCHING (March 12): Democratic Action Party (DAP) parliamentarians here have been urged to bid for more federal funding to upgrade facilities in both Bandar Kuching and Stampin parliamentary constituencies.

Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Batu Kitang branch secretary Amy Tnay said they “should apply for more development grants from federal agencies for Stampin and Bandar Kuching to upgrade their facilities”.

The MPs for Bandar Kuching and Stampin are Dr Kelvin Yii and Chong Chieng Jen respectively, both are representing the DAP.

“Fire and Rescue Department, health, police stations, and schools are all under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

“However, these institutions established in Sarawak often face the problem of poor and insufficient facilities. Therefore, as the MPs from Sarawak, they should propose, and seek further grants,” she said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in light of the fire hydrant issue recently raised by Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, who is also a DAP lawmaker.

Tnay asserted that Yong should instead remind Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman and Dr Yii to bring up the matter in the Dewan Rakyat and seek funding for Sarawak so as to improve fire protection equipment to ensure that people can live in a safer environment.

“The shabby schools, insufficient manpower in the police station, insufficient patrol cars and personnel, insufficient medical facilities and other issues are worthy of the attention of the MPs.

“Sarawak has contributed billions in oil and gas and has paid a large amount of taxes to the federal government. They should pay attention to this and assist Sarawak in upgrading and improving these areas that are under their jurisdiction,” said the SUPP leader.

Tnay further stressed that it is the duty of all Sarawak MPs to represent Sarawakians and speak on their behalf in Parliament.

“Instead of always showering blame on fellow Sarawakians and calling attention to inaction from fellow Sarawakians MPs in Parliament, perhaps they should look at the man in the mirror and start with themselves as they too are representatives for Sarawakians in Parliament,” she added.

On Friday, Yong, in a statement, said all fire hydrants must be able to function well to help minimise risks of property loss during a fire.

She issued the statement following site inspections to the fire hydrants at the Mile 3 Market with the Fire and Rescue Department representatives.

The visit was made following a fire broke out at the market in November last year, the golden hour of firefighting was delayed because the fire hydrants were hidden underground, which could not be found.