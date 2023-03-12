Deputy minister: Transport Ministry launches National Regulatory Ground Test for micromobility vehicles

SHAH ALAM (March 12): The Ministry of Transport (MoT) today launched the National Regulatory Ground Test for micromobility vehicles here for the operation of the vehicle.

Deputy Transport Minister, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the implementation of the ground test is aimed at monitoring the operational feasibility of using micromobility vehicles in terms of enforcement, licensing and usability of the infrastructure based on the guidelines prepared.

“This ground test initiative will be carried out in areas where appropriate infrastructure has been provided as outlined in the PLANMalaysia Planning Guidelines.

“Miros (Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research) and the Futurise Sdn Bhd will assist the Shah Alam City Council in monitoring the feasibility of this ground test from all aspects with support from the police and Road Transport Department to ensure that all micromobility users comply with the ground test regulations which has been set,” he said.

He was launching the State Regulatory Ground Field for Micromobility and the National Level Micromobility Vehicle Safety Day 2023 at Dataran Merdeka here which was also attended by Shah Alam mayor Dr Nor Fuad Abdul Hamid and Miros director-general Azhar Hamzah.

Hasbi said micromobility vehicles such as e-scooters are a type of transport that can reduce carbon dioxide emissions and be used as a ‘first and last mile’ link to ensure public transport connectivity in an effort to reduce road congestion.

“Nevertheless, we also need to pay attention to the safety aspect since the use of this vehicle on the road is very risky because it is used in an area have ‘mixed traffic’ while having speed limit differences that are not specially built for other motor vehicles.

“On December 17 2021, MoT took the initiative to implement a ban on the use of certain micromobility vehicles including e-scooters. However, the government has not banned the use of all vehicles in total, the use of such vehicles in recreation centre is allowed subject to the availability of infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, MBSA Urban Transport Division head Norazmizam Alias said the ground test initiative will be carried out in Section 14 here before being expanded to the Commercial Centre area, Section 7, here in stages and the programme is expected to take one year. — Bernama