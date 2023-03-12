Dr Hazland: Floating solar panels to be deployed at all hydropower plants in S’wak

KUCHING (March 12) Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability (MEESTY) Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said floating solar panels will be deployed at all hydropower plants in Sarawak.

He added Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has been implementing such a project to facilitate grid connection.

“We will deploy floating solar panels above the hydropower plants in Bakun, Murum and Baleh.

“Currently, SEB has implemented such project in Batang Ai, with the development of its first floating solar farm at a 50-megawatt capacity,” he said at the State-level Earth Day 2023 celebration at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall here yesterday.

Dr Hazland said the Sarawak government, through SEB, will be deploying floating solar panels at a larger scale at Bakun as the hydropower plant is as big as Singapore.

“Think of how much more green energy we would be able to produce from the floating solar panels, aside from hydropower plant itself,” he said.

For the record, Sarawak has three hydropower plants; Batang Ai (108MW), Bakun, (2,400MW), and Murum (944MW).

Meanwhile, the hydropower plant in Baleh with a 1,285MW capacity is to be commissioned by 2027.