Dr Sim: DID S’wak to modify, adapt climate change strategies from Amsterdam, Copenhagen

KUCHING (March 12): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak will modify and adapt some of the climate change strategies from Amsterdam and Copenhagen in view of the current global changing climate, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said local experts will be looking into the climate change mitigation and adaptation starting with MJC/Pine Square in Batu Kawah here.

“I was told that we had a 19 per cent increase in rainfall this year despite the fact that we should be at the beginning of the dry season now,” he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, said that he will fight for the RM100 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) mid-term review for flood mitigation and drainage upgrade for his constituency in addition to the RM140 million allocated under the 12MP.

“This is in view of the extra volume of rain water and cost increase in materials since the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said every Sarawakian must be aware that climate change is happening in Sarawak and not just in Europe, China, New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

“Everyone of us needs to play our role and do our part,” he said.

He also thanked the people for coming together to help one another during the recent flood incidents caused by the extreme weather due to climate change.