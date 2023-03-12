Early morning fire destroys six shoplots at Buttery Garden in Sibu

SIBU (March 12) Six shoplots at the Butterfly Garden along Jalan Market here were destroyed in an early morning fire today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie, the other four shoplots were saved from going up in smoke.

“At this moment, there are six (shop) lots (gutted) which house an estimated 17 shops selling various items.

“Sixteen shops were completely destroyed, while a shop was partially damaged,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Andy said 29 firefighters from Central, Sungai Merah and Sibujaya fire stations were involved in the operations that ended at 9.48am

Sarawak Bomba operations centre, in a statement early this morning, said a distress call was received at 2.28am

Andy said the cause of fire and losses are still under investigation.

For the record, butterfly garden is where the night market operates.