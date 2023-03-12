‘Fire Dragon’ to parade through Kuching city centre for Seng Ong Kong deity’s birthday celebration

KUCHING (March 12): A 181-foot long ‘Fire Dragon’ will be paraded as part of the Seng Ong Kong deitys birthday celebration starting from Hong San Si temple, Wayang Street here tomorrow night.

The dragon, with a head measuring 5 feet in height, was designed and crafted by Sarawakian Master Ronny Chin, who is considered the first person in Southeast Asia to do so by bringing the creation to Sarawak.

Made from a heap of grass bound together, worshippers will stick joss sticks into the ‘Fire Dragon’ before burning them for the procession.

According to Kuching Hokkien Association’s Chinese temples management committee chief Ricky Hu, the history of the ‘Fire Dragon’ can be traced back to over 4,000 years ago in China when farmers created the dragon to thank God for a bountiful harvest.

Hu said the dragon was first paraded in Kuching for the deity’s birthday five years ago.

“However, there was an unforgettable moment when there was such a heavy downpour during one procession about two or three years back.

“The temple committee was worried that maybe it was a bad sign that the dragon was included in the procession, so we decided to seek an answer from the deity around midnight once the procession ended.

“After performing a Taoist ritual, we were relieved that the answer we got was that the deity actually wanted the dragon as part of the birthday procession. Since then, the ‘Fire Dragon’ has been included in the deity’s birthday celebration every year,” he recounted.

Hu also pointed out that Master Chin had travelled to Chin just to master the art of creating the ‘Fire Dragon’.

The dragon will join the grand procession which starts and ends at the Hong San Si Temple. The procession starts at 5pm and some 150 contingents comprising lion dance and dragon dance troupes as well as decorated vehicles will participate.

Some 24 individuals will carry the dragon, and it will be set ablaze once the event comes to an end.

The birthday of Seng Ong Kong is celebrated on the 22nd day of the second lunar month every year, and the deity is also simply known as ‘Xiong Kong’ to most people.