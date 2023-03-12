Flood relief centres in S’wak remain at 2 in Kuching

KUCHING (March 12): The number of flood relief centres in Sarawak remains at two in Kuching as of 7pm today.

The two centres are Dewan Sinaran Lumut, with 31 victims from seven families, and Dewan Kampung Sungai Bedau, with 60 victims from 11 families.

According to the Civil Defence Force (APM), the centres were opened on Saturday at 6.30pm and 8pm respectively after the victims were evacuated from their homes.

Most of the victims at the Dewan Sinaran Lumut relief centre are from Kampung Buntal. Their homes were inundated by flash floods since 8am yesterday.

The villagers from Kampung Sungai Bedaun experienced a similar fate and were evacuated.

APM said that both areas experienced continuous rain since 1am on Saturday, which caused the flood water level to rise rapidly.

During the evacuation, flood water levels reached one metre high.

Today, the victims at both centres were visited by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman.