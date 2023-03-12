Foreign estate worker in Mukah stabbed to death by housemate

MUKAH (March 12): A 30-year-old foreign estate worker was stabbed to death by his housemate on Saturday night.

Dalat district police chief DSP Saga Chunggat said the victim was taken to the Dalat Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival at the emergency ward due to the severe injuries.

“The 51-year-old suspect, also a foreigner, fled after stabbing the victim and has yet to be found,” he said in a statement today.

It was learnt the cause of the incident was due to a disagreement between the two parties, who were workers in an oil palm plantation in Dalat.

Members of the public who know the suspect’s whereabouts are advised to call investigating officer Inspector Rahim Ramli at 017-4211852.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.