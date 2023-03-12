Good packaging can improve sales – CM

KOTA KINABALU (March 12): Small and medium industry (SMI) traders and entrepreneurs are urged to improve their product and packaging quality in order to upgrade the image of their products and boost sales.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor also urged all SMI entrepreneurs to make full use of the assistance and facilities provided to them by the state and federal governments.

He said this when officiating the launching of QPACK Sabah Sdn Bhd at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Sunday.

For Hajiji, the launch of QPACK Sabah, which produces packaging, is also timely.

“I see QPACK Sabah playing the role of a ‘pillar’ in the development of the state’s packaging industry and indirectly stimulating the business industry pattern in this state.

“In the business industry, packaging plays an important role for a product because it will be the trademark and image as well as a marketing indicator for the product. For entrepreneurs in this state, take the opportunity to improve your products not only in terms of quality but also attractive packaging in order to be able to compete with products from outside the state,” he said.

Hajiji said the additional special allocation of RM600 million in the 2023 Budget for the small business community in Sabah and Sarawak is a good initiative that businessmen and SMI entrepreneurs should take advantage of to improve their business.

There is no doubt that this additional special provision will help small traders and SMI entrepreneurs in the state, especially to improve and intensify the promotion of their products, he pointed out.

In addition to this special allocation, the state government also allocated a total of RM6.17 million to the Department of Industrial Development and Research this year to intensify the promotion of Sabah products to the domestic and international markets.

“With the various allocations and assistance given by the government in addition to the launch of the QPACK Sabah packaging company, I hope we will be able to produce SMI entrepreneurs who can meet the demands of the local and international markets,” he said.

Hajiji said the state government always supports any effort made by individuals or companies including QPACK to boost economic development in the state.

“I see the presence of companies like this also create job opportunities for the youths in this state. I hope that QPACK owned by a local Sabahan will make this state one of the biggest packaging evolution hubs in the future,” he said.

Hajiji also reminded SMI traders and entrepreneurs that regardless of where they come from, if they work hard, they will definitely succeed.