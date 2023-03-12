Govt urged to expedite process for separation of powers between attorney general, public prosecutor

KUCHING (March 12): The government is urged to expedite the process for the separation of powers between attorney general (AG) and public prosecutor (PP).

In making this call today, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law Assoc Prof Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow said it is high time for Malaysia to take a bold step in enhancing transparency in the country’s administration system especially its legal institution by separating the existing powers of AG and PP.

“As we can see from the Federal Constitution itself the roles of AG and PP in Malaysia are bonded into one entity. Article 145(2) of the Federal Constitution stipulates clearly that ‘It shall be the duty of the Attorney General to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or the Cabinet or any Minister upon such legal matters, and to perform such other duties of a legal character, as may from time to time be referred or assigned to him by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or the Cabinet, and to discharge the functions conferred on him by or under this Constitution or any other written law’.

“At the same time, Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution provides that ‘The Attorney General shall have power, exercisable at his discretion, to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceedings for an offence, other than proceedings before a Syariah court, a native court or a court-martial’,” he said in a statement today.

According to Muzaffar, Article 145(2) and (3) of the Federal Constitution sets the tone for the fused roles of the AG and the PP.

He noted that the role of the AG as the PP is further stated under Section 376(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) which states that “The Attorney General shall be the Public Prosecutor and shall have the control and direction of all criminal prosecutions and proceedings under this Code”.

He asserted that it is extremely important for the two roles to be separated because of the different nature that the two roles play in upholding the rule of law.

“As stipulated under the Federal Constitution, the AG is the legal advisor of the government. On the other hand, the PP is the principal prosecuting authority in the country.

“Conflict of interest can happen at any time if the person being prosecuted happens to be a government official. As such, it is vital for these two offices to be separated in order to avoid any conflict of interest,” he said.

By separating these two offices, Muzaffar said it will also increase public trust and confidence towards the country’s administrative and legal institutions.

He pointed out that the government can create a special committee to analyse the above initiative further.

“The committee members should comprise individuals who are truly expert and experience in legal fields including academician.

“Having said so, the government and the committee should provide clear date of submission of their findings for the above effort in order to avoid any delay and queries from the public,” he added.