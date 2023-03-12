Juanda: Mechanism needed to keep S’wak house prices affordable

MUKAH (March 12): Housing developers need to come up with a formula to keep house prices affordable to everyone in Sarawak, said Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

The Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department said such a formula is needed in view that more and more residential homes are now priced beyond the reach of many people.

“There should be a mechanism so that the price can be lowered,” he said during the handover of house keys for Rumah Spektra Permata at Kampung Igan yesterday.

He believed that all citizens should be able to own their own house, adding he would do what he could to realise this.

For Rumah Spektra Permata (RSP) Igan, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has built 22 residential units under the Igan Village Expansion Scheme (SPK).

The project started in October 2020 and was completed in April 2022, benefitting 105 people from 18 households, mostly from the low-income group.

The price of each house is RM160,000 with a loan period of 25 to 35 years.

Also present were HDC representative Abang Zaidan Abang Abdul Rahim and Mutiara Mortgage & Credit Sdn Bhd representative Shaharony Mat Nor.