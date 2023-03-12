KKMNow: 812,998 eligible Malaysians have taken second Covid-19 booster dose

KUCHING (March 12): A total of 812,998 eligible individuals or 2.5 per cent of the total population across the nation have been administered the second Covid-19 booster dose, as of yesterday.

According to the KKMNow website, formerly CovidNow, yesterday alone saw 184 eligible persons nationwide being given the second booster jab.

In Sarawak, the second booster vaccination rate was slightly above the nation one, at 3.5 per cent, which was translated into 99,266 vaccinated individuals.

Yesterday, the state recorded 21 eligible persons being administered the second booster dose.

Other states or territories that also had higher second booster vaccination rates than the national rate were Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (all at five per cent) as well as Negeri Sembilan (2.6 per cent).

Melaka’s second booster vaccination rate was equivalent to the national rate – 2.5 per cent.

For the first booster dose, a total of 16,317,201 individuals or 50 per cent of the country’s total population had been given such jab.

Sarawak’s first booster vaccination rate was slightly above the national rate, at 56.4 per cent, which was translated into 1,592,359 individuals.

Malaysia and Sarawak recorded 169 and 12 individuals respectively being given the first booster dose yesterday.

Other states and territories that saw higher first booster vaccination rates than the national rate were Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (all at 70.4 per cent), Penang (61.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (58.9 per cent), Melaka (58.6 per cent), Johor (56.8 per cent) and Labuan (50.1 per cent).