Man killed in single-vehicle accident near Serian

KUCHING (March 12): A man in his late 20s was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident near Panchor bridge, Jalan Kuching-Serian around 7.30am this morning.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and his body was later taken to the Serian Hospital for further action.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said firefighters from the Serian fire station conducted a clean up of the area to ensure that the road is clear from debris and oil spills for other road users.

The firefighters ended the operation at 8.10am.