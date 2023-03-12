Minos: New market in Tambirat over 90 pct complete, operational by May this year

KUCHING (March 12): A new market in Tambirat, Asajaya is over 90 pct complete and is expected to be in operation by May this year.

Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Datuk Peter Minos said the market, which is under the council’s jurisdiction, will cater to petty traders who have been operating along the main road at Tambirat.

“They are doing well, but many members of the public have told MPKS that they pose a risk to road users,” he said in a statement today.

Minos said these traders will be able to operate at the new market, which is located near the Samarahan Bridge, where lots of parking bays will be provided.

He said some 100 petty traders will be relocated to the market, which is not only modern but comes with all necessary facilities for both wet and dry items.

The market will also offer visitors a space for rest and refreshments.

“The focus will be on fresh sea fish and other sea and agricultural products that the area is famous for.

“The compound will be made nice and attractive to attract visitors and tourists alike,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minos said that a new food court comprising a market for dry stuff, traditional local arts and handicrafts will be coming up at the Aiman Mall, Kota Samarahan.

He said that MPKS aims to open up maximum opportunities for local petty traders through the concept of markets.

“MPKS is duty-bound in helping out petty traders in any way it can, as we can see they are struggling a lot,” he said.