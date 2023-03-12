Miri MP: Govt must introduce laws to protect journos, uphold press freedom

MIRI (March 12): Efforts must be made to introduce laws to protect journalists and uphold the freedom of the press, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

He said doing so will not only strengthen the role of the media as the Fourth Estate, but also promote more responsible journalism.

“A democratic government functions with the four pillars of democracy – legislative, executive, judiciary and media. Thus, for it to operate its system to its full potential, the participation of the public is imperative through the circulation of information through the media.

“The role of media as the fourth pillar is to check and balance the government. In some nations where the other pillars of democracy are dysfunctional, the media plays its role in protecting the democracy and the interest of the people and its nation,” he said.

Chiew said this at a media appreciation night organised by the Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) here Friday.

He added that in the current era where ‘fake’ news is abundant, the mainstream media must maintain their ethics and professionalism in disseminating news to the masses.

Chiew said the current unity government must look at not just abolishing laws that stifle press freedom, but also enact a Freedom of Information Act that allows a general right of access to all types of recorded information by the authorities.

This, he pointed out, would enable the free flow of information which is crucial for investigative journalism.

“We have to remember that the free flow of information is not only a tool for journalists, but a centrepiece to promote government accountability that allows the country to move towards a functioning democracy,” he added.

Among those present at the event were Parti Keadilan Rakyat Sibuti women chief Zulhaidah Suboh, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth Sarawak chief Peter Hee, and DAP Long Lama branch chairman Marcus Hugo Lejau.