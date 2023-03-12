No need to beg for 30 pct decision-makers – Nancy

KOTA KINABALU (March 12): Women have the capabilities to contribute to the development of the country and therefore should not have to ‘beg’ organizations and companies to fulfil the policy of 30 percent women in decision making positions.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri when pointing that out stressed that a loud voice is needed to ensure that women continue to be empowered and obtain various opportunities to further advance themselves and their families.

Nancy said compared to a few decades ago, women were only expected to take care of the household with opportunities in education, sports and business dominated by men, but now women can play a bigger role in efforts to advance the family, community and country.

“Do we have to ask and beg for 30 per cent women as decision-makers in your board? The government has already implemented this policy and under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is working to ensure that this policy is fulfilled.

“Thank you to the Prime Minister who always strives to give priority to women and to ensure that the policy of 30 per cent of women decision-makers is realized,” she said when officiating Persatuan Industri Kecil dan Sederhana Wanita Bumiputra Sabah’s (IKSnita) International Day celebration on Saturday night.

Nancy however said the call to empower women should not be seen as excluding men, instead women and men should work together in efforts to advance the family, community and country.

“We also need the support of men. Our gentlemen are important but without women, men will not be there and women cannot be here without men. So, let us work together,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nancy said she is aware of the challenges and threats faced by women around the world with workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, emotional and physical abuse and injustice in society.

“If anyone here needs help and support, my ministry provides help and counseling for oppressed women. Do not let it become cancer, just act.

“Call the love line at 15999. Get the nearest help for your safety. Women deserve to be healthy, happy, calm and entitled to their own decisions. Happy wife, happy life. Happy woman, happy nation,” she said.

Also present were Assistant Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Flovia Ng and IKSnita Sabah president Datuk Dg Khatijah Datu Bachtiyal.