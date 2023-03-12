Over 1,000 kids receive school supplies from Saberkas, Kuala Rajang service centre

SARIKEI (March 12): A total of 1,234 children from secondary and primary schools in Kuala Rajang received school supplies from the local branch of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) and also the state constituency’s service centre.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is Kuala Rajang assemblyman, said this was part of the annual ‘Back to School’ programme meant to ease the burden of poor families in his area.

“We have been running this programme over the past few years, and we will continue to do it in the future.

“The objective is to ensure that students from the underprivileged group would enjoy getting new school supplies.

“We are confident that this will boost their enthusiasm, and motivate them to strive harder towards a brighter future,” he told reporters when met at the presentation, held at a shopping centre here yesterday.

This year, the programme involved children from 19 schools in Kuala Rajang, as well as two schools in Repok state constituency. The supplies comprised school bags, school uniforms including shoes and stationery items.