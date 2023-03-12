Police: Fire that destroys 5 motorcycles in Taman Matang Jaya classified as arson

KUCHING (March 12): Police have classified the fire that destroyed five motorcycles at a 24-hour convenience shop in Taman Matang Jaya here yesterday as arson.

In stating this, Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.

“An investigation by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) at the scene indicated that the fire was an act of arson.

“The police will be tracking down the suspect once we obtain the premises closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording which is currently unavailable as the electricity to the premises has been cut-off for safety precautions,” he said in a press statement today.

Abang Zainal Abidin said during the 5.30am incident, a worker from the shop witnessed one of the motorcycles catching fire.

However, he said the worker claimed that he did not see anyone in front of the premises prior to the fire as the cashier counter was located at the far end of the shop.

“The fire soon spread to the other four motorcycles that was parked right beside the first motorcycle. All five motorcycles were the shop’s monthly lucky draw prizes,” he added.

He said firefighters were called to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to the main structure of the premises.

The fire has caused the business owner damages of about RM20,000, he added.