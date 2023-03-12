Ripin: Kuching glamping festival promotes entrepreneurship among youth

KUCHING (March 12): The Kuching Urban Youth Glamping Festival offers an opportunity to promote entrepreneurship among the youth to be job creators in the future, said Sarawak Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat.

Ripin said the two-day festival of outdoor camping and gears exhibition at the rooftop of AEON Mall here until today, has attracted many youths to set up stalls selling food, beverages and camping equipment.

“Today, we got to see the creativity and innovation among the youth entrepreneurs to market their products at the festival. The ministry is really happy to see such programme to be organised for the youth,” he said after visiting the festival yesterday.

Ripin said the ministry will support such programmes to be held at a bigger scale throughout the state in the future.

“Having such programme today actually kills two birds with one stone. One is that it can build up the capability of the participants to camp overnight at an outdoor area and another is to build up their entrepreneurship.”

The deputy minister believed that the festival would complement the tourism drive currently being carried out by the state government, whether it is at a domestic or national-level.

‘Glamping’ is a portmanteau of the words ‘glamourous’ and ‘camping’ to describe ‘camping with style’ as compared with traditional camping setups.