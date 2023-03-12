Sawit Kinabalu enters property industry with first project in Semporna

KOTA KINABALU (March 12): There are new entrants into the lucrative but can be challenging real estate industry.

For instance, oil palm giant, Sawit Kinabalu was spotted at the just concluded PH Expo 2023 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

The attractive Sawit Property booth with many activities drew crowd and caught the attention of many.

It is now learned that Sawit Kinabalu Group (SKG) has diversified onto brick and mortar and will be officially launching ‘Sawit Property’ at a later date.

On the sidelines of the PH Expo 2023 event, PropNex Sabah presented Datuk Bacho Jansie, Group Managing Director of Sawit Kinabalu Group a memento to welcome SKG into the property industry and commemorate SKG on their first project, Plaza Semporna.

Plaza Semporna, an exciting and modern tourism-centred township is billed the new heartbeat of Semporna. It is located at Bandar Datuk Panglima Abdullah.

Plaza Semporna is designed to serve both the local community and tourists. The proposed components of a supermarket, petrol station, retail and leisure centre, showroom, commercial suites and shopoffices will meet the needs of local Semporna folks and visiting tourists.

Bacho Jansie enthusiastically shared, “We are very encouraged by the overwhelming response we received in our recent previews. All the shop offices in phase one of Plaza Semporna were booked on just the first preview at Semporna. This is a convincing endorsement on the prospects of the project as the local Semporna community knows best and they have chosen to commit to Plaza Semporna.

“The Retail & Leisure Centre and Commercial Suites will also elevate Semporna as a more attractive tourist destination. In general, proper accommodation for tourists is lacking and the commercial suites will be well received. Further, the retail and leisure centre will provide a critical outlet for tourists to go to after their island hopping and diving activities,” he added.

The real estate industry is excited with the entry of this robust new player.

Philomena Chai, Agency Head of PropNex Sabah shared, “Sabah appreciates good property developers delivering quality real estate products. SKG is a premier investment arm of the Sabah State Government, and we are hopeful they will shine as well as they are doing in the palm oil sector and will grow further the real estate industry here in Sabah.”

Philomena further quipped, “Judging from their brilliant success for the shop office sale at Plaza Semporna, Sawit Property may yet grow into a giant like they are in the oil palm sector.”

In the meantime, construction is progressing well at the Plaza Semporna site and Sawit Property is now taking registrations for the commercial suites.

The commercial suites will offer the tourists a long-awaited facility ensuring good sleeps and a fun place to be whilst visiting Semporna. They are suitable for short-term rental type accommodation.