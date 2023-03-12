Shell hosts its first #ShellSelamatSampai Road Safety Carnival

KUCHING (March 12): Shell hosted its first #ShellSelamatSampai Road Safety Carnival as part of its road safety initiative, in Putrajaya yesterday.

The carnival started with the #ShellSelamatSampai Fun Run, a 5km road safety friendly race. The Fun Run was flagged off by Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur managing director Shairan Huzani Husain.

“Shell has worked very closely with various stakeholders including government agencies, over many decades, to promote road safety among Malaysians.

“This carnival is the result of a collective effort, and I would like to thank all our partners who have been steadfast in their support of Shell’s road safety initiatives in Malaysia,” said country chair of Shell Malaysia and senior vice president (Upstream Malaysia) Siti Sulaiman in a statement yesterday.

She added that creating awareness on the importance of road safety is crucial and Shell will continue to strive, do its part to make the roads safer for everyone.

Shell has a long history of advocating for road safety among Malaysians. Shell’s effort in promoting road safety spans over six decades and has benefited over a million school children nationwide, she said.

With this carnival, Shell hopes to reach the community in an engaging and fun way, she added.

The event was graced by the Ministry of Transport secretary-general Dato Jana Santhiran Muniayan who represented Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

Activities at the carnival included a sharing session on motorcycle maintenance, and learning about blind spots of heavy vehicles using two Shell road tankers that are newly equipped with 360-degree view and the latest Active Fatigue Detection Device, that vibrates the driver’s seat to alert the drivers when they get tired.

Visitors could also try the seat-belt convincer machine and a driving simulator. There were also other booths by Shell’s road safety partners, and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) had a driver’s licence renewal mobile truck.

Present were JPJ Road Safety Division director Dr Wong Yau Duenn and Suwaiba Mustafa.

According to the same statement, the #ShellSelamatSampai e-Learning Module has been included in the Education Ministry’s DELIMa portal. This provides a fun learning experience on road safety education to 2.5 million secondary school students nationwide.

The #ShellSelamatSampai Varsity Challenge empowers university students to develop road safety intervention solutions in an innovative manner to promote road safety.

For further information on Shell’s road safety advocacy and initiatives, go to website https://www.shell.com.my/sustainability/communities/road-safety-malaysia.html.