Sibu Health officer: Townhall meeting effective way to raise public awareness of rabies, HFMD

SIBU (March 12): The townhall meeting on rabies as well as Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) should be held on an annual basis, said Sibu Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun.

He views such a session as an effective way to raise public awareness of these two diseases, which are still considered as serious health threats in Sarawak.

“Such townhall meeting should be organised every year.

“It is a way to raise people’s awareness of rabies and HFMD, and consequently, it can help prevent outbreaks in Sibu,” he said in his presentation for the townhall meeting at the University of Technology Sarawak here yesterday.

Organised by the Sibu Health Office, the session involved 250 teachers and tutors of kindergartens in the district.

Talking more about rabies, Dr Teh cited data from a study conducted by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) in 2021, which stated that in Sibu, 50 per cent of the dogs captured were found to have been infected with the rabies.

“Such a situation is very dangerous. Rabies is fatal.

“In 2021, nine deaths were recorded in Sibu. Last year, there were eight deaths.

“This year to date, there have been two deaths recorded in Sibu.”

Dr Teh also reminded everyone to seek immediate treatment for dog bites, especially those made by strays.

“Wash the wound and the area surrounding with soap and running water for about 15 minutes. After that, go to the nearest clinic or hospital for further follow-ups.”

Dr Teh also stressed the importance of learning proper ways to handle dogs, especially those that might appear rabid.

“As dog owners, you are required to get your pets vaccinated and have them undergo regular check-ups at the vet.

“It is also important that we teach our children to not fear dogs, but at the same time, to never let their guard down.

“We must respect dogs and all other animals.

“Understandably, the first instinct is often to ‘scream and run’, but please, do not do this.

“Instead, using a loud and firm voice, tell the dog to ‘go home’. If it doesn’t leave, don’t panic. Tell it to ‘lie down’ – still in a firm voice, but do not yell or scream.

“Any sudden move on your part may trigger an attack. So move and walk away slowly,” he elaborated.